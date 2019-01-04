48 hours after row, Vande Mataram back in Madhya Pradesh

Vande Mataram is back with a police band and national anthem within 48 hours of its singing being suspended at the state secretariat in Bhopal, an official statement said Thursday.

The statement said ahead of Vande Mataram singing at the secretariat on the first working day of every month, a police band will march from Shourya Smarak to the secretariat building at 10.45 am and common people can too take part in it.

“Now, Vande Mataram will be sung in an impressive manner with the participation of a police band and common people in it. On the first working day of every month, a police band will march from Shourya Smarak to Vallabh Bhavan at 10.45 am playing the tune to arouse a feeling of patriotism,” the directorate of public relations tweeted.

State BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said: “The state government’s decision to resume singing of Vande Mataram came due to BJP raising the issue and exerting pressure on the government. Also, by taking a U-turn within 48 hours of his earlier decision CM Kamal Nath has proved that his decision to suspend Vande Mataram was wrong.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 11:16 IST