Academic session nears end, no cycles for students in MP

It is nearly end of the academic session but lakhs of school students of Class 6 and 9 who were promised free cycle, have so far not received it due to red tape, as a result of which most of these students had to walk to school.

The academic session had started from April 2017 and according to government directions they were supposed to be distributed by July 2017.

Students whose houses are two km away from school are given cycles twice by the government, once when they are in Class 6 and once when they are in Class 9. According to figures in the state’s education portal there are 4,42,743 girls of Class 9, and 4,87,935 girls of Class 6 who were to get free cycles.

The matter was also raised in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session where Lanji (Balaghat district), MLA Heena Kavre pointed out that cycles had not been distributed and this was badly affecting the education of tribal students, especially girls who were finding it difficult to reach school.

Minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi admitted that there had been a delay, but explained that there were exceptional circumstances this year and cycles would be distributed on time from next year.

The minister explained, “Initially it had been decided that money would be credited to the accounts of the child’s parents to purchase the cycles. However, later it was decided that cycles would be purchased by the government and handed over to the children because there was fear that the parents might use the money meant for the cycle, for something else. Tenders were called, but those who quoted the most competitive bids wanted to supply Chinese cycles, which was unacceptable to the government. Again tenders were called and this time Indian made cycles will be purchased and given to the girls.”