Conductor molests 3-year-old in school bus in Bhopal, arrested

A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a school bus while on her way home in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar area on Thursday afternoon.

Ayodhya Nagar police station in-charge Baljit Singh said that the girl was molested by the bus conductor Saurabh (18), who has been arrested and booked under Section 354 of IPC.

“There were other children on the bus but all of them were of the junior section. The accused sat down next to the victim and started touching her inappropriately. The victim kept quiet at that time, but told her mother about the incident when she reached home. Her parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint,” Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh’s rape and molestation statistics are grim. According to the state women’s cell records, 1,894 rapes and 4,069 molestation cases were registered in the first five months of 2018. This translates to an average of 13 rapes and 27 instances of molestation every day.

Statistics from the preceding years are no better. According to the state crime records bureau, the state witnessed 5,310 cases of rape – or 15 such incidents a day – in 2017. The state registered 4,882 rape cases in 2016 – the highest in the country. It had the dubious distinction of topping rape cases with 4,391 cases of sexual assault in 2015 too.

In December 2017, MP became the first state in the country to pass a bill providing for the rapists of girls aged 12 or below to be hanged till death. The minimum punishment, the bill stated, would be 14-year rigorous imprisonment or life term till death. This would go up to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in cases of gang rape of girls aged 12 or less.

Over the last seven months, fast track courts in Madhya Pradesh have pronounced 12 death sentences in rape cases.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 13:57 IST