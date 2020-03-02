Cop booked for getting job with fake mark sheet 2 years after retirement

Mar 02, 2020

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone have booked an assistant sub-inspector two years after he retired from services on charges of getting his job with a forged mark sheet.

Kapildev Singh retired in 2018 after completing 38 years in the force, officials said.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against Kapildev Singh with Kotwali police station in Khargone, 328 kilometres south-west of Bhopal, on Sunday after the police completed an inquiry against him.

The FIR was lodged over a complaint by Akhilesh Singh, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar, with Khargone’s superintendent of police on April 4, 2019.

Akhilesh’s daughter was married to the accused’s son.

Before this, Akhilesh had accused Kapildev and his son Ajay of killing his daughter Priyanka in 2019. They were arrested and sent to jail.

They were later granted bail by a court.

“A police team was sent to Shri Shankar High School, Rasoolpur in Patna, where Kapildev Singh claimed to have studied and passed Class 8 in 1971,” Ranveer Singh, the investigation officer in the fake mark sheet case, said while speaking to local media persons.

“The school management denied that Kapildev ever studied in the school, not to say of his passing class eight from there,” he said.

The investigation officer said the accused joined as a police constable in Khargone in 1980. He retired as an assistant sub-inspector from Khandwa in 2018.

“He is absconding after the FIR was lodged in connection with the fake mark sheet,” the officer added.