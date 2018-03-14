Depressed mother of molested 3-year old commits suicide with child

A woman who went into depression after her three-year old daughter was a victim of a sexual assault allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake with her daughter in Indore, according to statement given by the husband before police.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in charge inspector Yogesh Singh Tomar, the bodies of 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were fished out of the Sirpur lake (adjoining Gwala Colony) on Monday after they were reported missing from their house in Prajapat Nagar since Sunday. However, the reason behind the suicide was disclosed after the husband’s statement on Tuesday.

Tomar said that around three months back, the child’s uncle had allegedly molested her and following a complaint he was arrested.

Police said that husband of the deceased woman told the police that his wife was very depressed after the incident of molestation with her daughter and while earlier both brothers and their families used to stay together, they shifted to Prajapat Nagar, but she remained depressed. Once she had left home without saying anything and later she was found in Omkareshwar.

Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi said they were exploring all angles and taking the husband’s statement into consideration.