Donate TV to shelter, but not made in China: MP high court to bail-seekers

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 03:36 IST

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has asked two bail applicants, both accused of attempt to murder in the same case, to donate an LED television set worth no less than ~25,000 to a night shelter, specifying that the TV should not be a made-in-China brand, as border tensions simmer between India and the neighbour.

The court passed the order on June 26, but it came to light only on Tuesday through Ankur Modi, the additional advocate general (AAG) in Gwalior. The ruling came in the backdrop of a violent brawl between troops of the two countries in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and calls to boycott Chinese products.

The bench of justice Sheel Nagu granted bail to petitioner Arvind Patel, a resident of Datia district, with several conditions, one of which was to donate a TV set to the shelter home and that is not made in China. The bench also granted bail to co-accused Kamlesh Pal, a resident of the same district, with the same condition.

“Accordingly, without expressing any opinion on merits of the case, this application is allowed and it is directed that the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of ~25,000 with one solvent surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned magistrate...The petitioner along with petitioner in McrC No.11789/20 undertake to purchase and install a black coloured LED TV at Renbasera, district hospital, Morar worth at least ~25,000 manufactured in India or abroad except China,” said the order of the court on Patel’s bail plea.

Arvind Patel and Kamlesh Pal, residents of Aurina village in Datia district, and two others from the same village allegedly opened fire at another villager in February over a dispute.

The other conditions for the bail set by the court were for both accused to cooperate in the trial, not to extend inducements, threats or promises to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him/her from disclosing facts related to the case to the court or to the police officer.

The court ordered that a compliance report pertaining to the condition it specified on the TV set be submitted along with photographs to the registry of this court. The registry shall supply a copy of its order to the legal aid officer of the state legal service authority, Gwalior, who shall in turn depute a para-legal volunteer to verify compliance with the condition and submit a report to the registry within two weeks of the verdict.

“The accused themselves had offered to install the LED TV set in Renbasera. On this, court allowed this and also said that it will be a part of conditions for release of the accused on bail. However, the court also said that the TV set should not be manufactured in China,” AAG Ankur Modi said.

Pawan Pathak, the secretary of High Court Bar Association, Gwalior, said, “It’s a unique order of the court. It has further infused a sense of patriotism in all of us...This order will have a wide psychological impact on the minds of people across the country who are boycotting Chinese products...”