Fight against scam and corruption will continue till last breath: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday hit out at what he described as the BJP’s frustration as the war between the Congress and the ruling party intensified following the state BJP legal cell convener’s complaint in the district court against three leaders and a Vyapam scam whistle-blower.

BJP leader Santosh Sharma accused them of hatching a conspiracy to “falsely implicate highly placed public servants for gaining political mileage”.

The court on Wednesday ordered Shymala Hills police station, Bhopal, to register an FIR against ex-AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, state Congress president Kamal Nath, state Congress Election Campaign Committee chief Scindia and whistle-blower Prashant Pandey and submit a report on the investigation to the court.

Sharma lodged the complaint on September 24, within a week of Digvijaya Singh lodging a complaint to the district court, accusing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Uma Bharti and at least five police officials in 2013 of tampering with the electronic evidence in Vyapam scam. The complainant Sharma alleged in the complaint that a SIT found the electronic evidence furnished by Digvijaya Singh and Prashant Pandey as forged.

Scindia hit back saying in his tweet: “Hum na darenge, na jhukenge — Vyapam me Pradesh ke hamaare yuvaon ke saath anyay aur bhrashtachar ke viruddh is ladai ko antim saans tak ladenge (We will neither get scared nor will we bend down.We will fight against the injustice done to youths in state due to Vyapam and graft till the last breath).”

Kamal Nath said, “I am yet to receive a copy of the court order. Further legal action will be decided after studying the order...” Singh couldn’t be reached for his comments.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal disowned the complaint. “The BJP has nothing to do with the complaint. What the legal cell convener has done, he has done at his individual level.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 02:02 IST