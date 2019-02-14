Five sustain burns as house set on fire by miscreants

Five members of a family sustained burns when some unidentified persons set their house on fire in the wee hours of Thursday while they were asleep, police said.

The incident took place at Hata tehsil of Damoh district, 250 km east of Bhopal.

Milan Patel and his family were preparing for their younger son Rakesh’s marriage and a pre-marriage function was to be held on Thursday. The family went to sleep at around 1 am, and at around 4 am Patel woke up to see that the semi-pucca house, situated in Sanjay ward, was on fire. He woke up the other members of his family, but when they tried to open the front door, they found it locked from outside.

Luckily, the neighbours including Patel’s younger brother also woke up hearing the commotion and broke open the door to rescue the family and douse the fire. Milan, his wife Haribai, daughters Gola and Gatto and grand daughter Priyanshi received burns and had to be hospitalized at Hata civil hospital. Most of the household goods were gutted in the fire including a motorcycle.

Sub divisional officer of police Kamal Jain said they found petrol and substance used to repair tyre puncture, which is highly inflammable, at the door of the house.

“It is the work of miscreants. Luckily no one died. We have registered a case against unidentified persons. Investigations are on.”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:48 IST