Headmaster booked for molestation in MP

Police in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh have booked a headmaster of a government middle school after 13 students lodged complaints of sexual misconduct against him. The accused is absconding.

According to Sagar SP Amit Sanghi, the boys of the school in PIthoriya village were accompanied by their parents when they lodged the complaints at the Bandri police station against their headmaster, Abhay Singh Bundela, who they said had been molesting them for quite some time.

On Friday afternoon, he reportedly took one of the students to the school toilet and tried to molest him, but the student escaped his clutches, ran home and told his parents. His parents contacted other parents and students who had faced similar experiences, too, came out in the open.

Bundela was reportedly used to targeting one student and molesting him in the toilet during the lunch break or after school time ended. The parents first went to the school to confront Bundela, but sensing trouble, the latter fled the premises.

Cases were lodged against Bundela under the POCSO and the SC/ST Atrocities Acts on Saturday and police teams have fanned out to arrest him.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 20:10 IST