Madhya Pradesh: Dalit woman alleges rape, brings aborted foetus to SP office

A 20-year old Dalit woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has alleged she was gang-raped for months and forcibly made to abort her five-month-old foetus, which she brought wrapped in a bundle to the superintendent of police’s office on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Hingankar said several cases have been registered against Neeraj Pandey, his brother Dheeraj Pandey and their accomplices Prem Singh and Rajkumar and Sapna Pandey, a nurse who helped in the abortion.

“Cases under rape, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, SC/ST act (Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989), arms act and other sections have been registered against the accused,” Hingankar said.

The woman and the accused all live in the same area, some 8km from Satna city.

The woman has alleged in her application to the police that Neeraj and Dheeraj had raped her repeatedly for months and when she became pregnant Neeraj promised to marry her, but backed out. She alleged that she was abducted on February 2 and both the brothers raped her again for a fortnight.

She said when she was in Satna with her mother on Tuesday, Neeraj and Dheeraj, Prem Singh and Rajkumar forcibly took her to a clinic where they aborted the foetus with the help of Sapna Pandey.

She also alleged that they lodged a report at the Civil Lines police station in Satna as well as with Satna’s superintendent of police, but no action was taken.

Sub-inspector RP Tiwari, who is investigating the case, said that details of the case are still very sketchy and they are yet to take the woman’s statement.

“Where she was raped, where the abortion took place and the role of other people, if any, are all part of the investigation. We registered the FIR late last night on the basis of the girl’s complaint,” Tiwari said.

Figures show Madhya Pradesh continues to be one of the most unsafe and dangerous places for women in the country as one woman is raped in the central state almost every two hours.

There were 5,300 incidents of rape in 2017 up from 4,882 cases recorded in the previous year, registering an increase of nearly 8%, according to the State Crime Records Bureau.