Madhya Pradesh polls: CM Shivraj Chouhan looks to woo youth

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the state’s youth through a video conference on Sunday.

In his 75-minute speech, which was shown across the state’s 230 assembly constituencies, Chouhan, highlighted his government’s youth-centric schemes and his government’s initiative to address the issue of unemployment.

“We will provide jobs to 7.5 lakh youth in the coming year and 10 lakh jobs in next year. Not only this, we will monitor it to ensure if the youth are satisfied with their jobs,” said Chouhan during the during a ‘Yuva town hall’ event.

Emphasising on self-reliance, Chouhan said besides providing employment, the government will also promote innovations by investing in start-ups. “We will set up a separate fund of Rs 100 crore to provide funds to start-ups,” the CM said.

Criticising the Congress, the CM said, the BJP had changed the face of the state in the past 15 years since it came to power in the state. “The state had poor roads while there was hardly any power supply and infrastructure when BJP came to power in 2003. But in the past 15 years, we have changed MP,” the BJP leader said.

Reacting to Chouhan’s speech, state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “BJP is misusing the government machinery. They brought school students in uniform to increase the crowd. We will lodge a complaint against it. CM is exposed now. No youngster believes him.”

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 22:54 IST