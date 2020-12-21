Minor forced into sex trade; sister, 6 arrested

bhopal

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:15 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and pushed into the sex trade by her elder sister in Bhopal, the police said on Sunday.

Police arrested seven people on Sunday, including the minor’s 20-year-old sister and a man with two sons, on Sunday under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, the police said.

Bhopal’s superintendent of police (north) Mukesh Shrivastava said: “Upset with the violent behaviour and drug addiction of the girl, who is a class 10 student, the mother informed Childline and sent her to a shelter home in Bhopal in November where she was counselled for a month. The victim shared her ordeal recently and told the counsellors that her sister pushed her into drugs and the sex trade. The mother lodged a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station {on Saturday} ...on Saturday.”

“In her statement registered with the police, the minor said she was raped for the first time two years ago when she was just 13 years old. Her sister, who works in a company in Indore, took her to an unknown place in Bhopal and gave some cannabis to her. Later, the sister left her alone with a man, Sameer, who raped her. The man also gave Rs 2,000 to her sister. The victim’s sister took her to several places where people raped her and gave money to her sister,” the SP said. A cousin of the girl also raped her. Police are interrogating the people they have arrested, who are all related o each other.