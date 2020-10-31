MP by-polls: BJP candidate tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of election

bhopal

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:09 IST

A BJP candidate contesting state legislative assembly by-poll in one of the constituencies in Bundelkhand region tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the polling day, BJP leaders and doctors said.

The candidate was busy canvassing in his constituency on Friday when he complained of restlessness after which the local hospital, where he was rushed to, referred him to a private medical college’s hospital in Bhopal. His test report came back positive for Covid-19.

Dr Sumit Rawat, Bundelkhand medical college virology department in charge, said, “The sample came from Damoh district and we conducted an RTPCR test on it. The report was positive and we informed the party leader about the test result.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Friday night wishing the party candidate a speedy recovery.

The BJP candidate happens to be one of three Congress MLAs who resigned from the state legislative assembly in July this year and later joined the BJP. These three MLAs’ resignation came four months after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath. Their resignations led to the fall of the Congress state government. All 25 ex-MLAs are now BJP candidates from the same constituencies they represented till their resigned from the state assembly.

By-polls in the state are slated to be held in 28 assembly constituencies on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 as per the Election Commission schedule.