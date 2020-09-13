e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / MP farmer arrested for causing brother’s death, hiding corpse

MP farmer arrested for causing brother’s death, hiding corpse

The accused, Pooran Silawat, 48, a resident of Raipur village of Bhopal district, surrendered at Eintkhedi police station on Saturday

bhopal Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:51 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The farmer was helped by three of his friends in disposing of the body.
The farmer was helped by three of his friends in disposing of the body.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A farmer was arrested in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night for causing his brother’s death by electrocution earlier this month and hiding the corpse. The man died after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence laid by the accused to save his crop from stray pigs, said police.

The accused, Pooran Silawat, 48, a resident of Raipur village of Bhopal district, surrendered at Eintkhedi police station on Saturday. An FIR has been registered under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pooran and three others.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Bairasiya, Bhopal, Manak Mani Kumawat said, “Ganesh Silawat, 50, went missing on September 2 from the field where he was last seen. His brother Suresh lodged a missing person’s report with Eintkhedi police station. On September 9, Suresh informed the police that his other brother Pooran had also gone missing.”

“While police were trying to locate Ganesh, Pooran surrendered at Eintkhedi police station. He told the police that he was farming on a piece of government land in his village Raipur where he laid the electric fence to protect the crop from pigs. His brother Ganesh didn’t know about the fence, came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted on September 2,” said Kumawat.

“The accused said when he saw his brother’s body in the field, he got scared of possible police action. So he tied the corpse to a heavy stone and flung it in a river near the village,” said the SDOP. He was helped by three of his friends in doing so, said the police.

However, his guilt forced him to surrender. Police have fished out Ganesh’s body from the river and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Pooran’s accomplices are yet to be arrested, said the police.

tags
top news
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Farooq Abdullah to step into Parliament for 1st time after Article 370 abrogation
Farooq Abdullah to step into Parliament for 1st time after Article 370 abrogation
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In