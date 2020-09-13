Madhya Pradesh man ends life after killing two kids, 3rd child survives

bhopal

A man in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his two kids before taking his own life after a quarrel with his wife in Balaghat district, 432 km southeast of Bhopal, on Saturday late afternoon, said police.

The man, a resident of Chartola village of the district was found dead along with his two sons, aged six and four, said Arun Kumar, town inspector Roopjhar police station.

The man’s third son, a 10-months old infant, was found unconscious at the crime spot. He was rushed to a district hospital by the police where his condition is stated to be stable.

Kumar said, “the man was a drunkard and he used to beat his wife in an intoxicated state. Upset with domestic violence, she left the home with her children a week ago and started living at her mother’s home in a neighbouring village.

“The man went to his wife’s maternal village to bring her home but she refused. He then forcefully took his three kids back with him. He again went on Saturday afternoon to bring the wife back and fought with her when she refused to come,” Kumar said.

“He threatened his wife that if she didn’t come, he would kill all the kids besides himself. He returned to the village and took his kids to the nearby forest. In the evening, villagers found his and the kids’ bodies and informed the police,” added Kumar.

Police took them to a hospital where doctors declared the man and his two sons dead while the infant was admitted for treatment.

Kumar said, “Prima facie, the doctors said the cause of deaths of kids has been found to be asphyxia due to strangulation. Police also found marks around the neck of the 10-month old boy. His father might have tried to kill him too, but he survived.”

After post-mortem, the bodies have been handed over to the dead man’s kin.

