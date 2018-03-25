MP govt to constitute special agency for export of farmer produce

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that Madhya Pradesh government would constitute a special agency to facilitate export of agriculture produce in the state.

Chouhan said such an export would help the farmers, especially in case of crops and other agriculture products that witness a bumper production due to which prices fall and farmers suffer.

Chouhan made this announcement while addressing farmers through a radio, TV channels and social media on Saturday evening.

The CM said the agency would come up with a mechanism and methodology on how MP can export its agriculture produce, whether it was crops, fruits or vegetables.

He said the agency would work in close coordination with of the Central government.

Chouhan also launched a call centre with its telephone number 0755-2540500 for receiving farmers’ complaints, stressing that he was trying his best to ensure that all the problems faced by them were resolved.

Emphasizing that state government was committed to giving a fair price to the farmers for their produce, Chouhan said that garlic and onion would also be purchased under Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana whereas the produce of gram, masoor and mustard would be purchased on the minimum support price (MSP) from April 10.

A minimum support price of Rs 4400 per quintal had been fixed for gram, Rs 4250 per quintal for masoor and Rs 4000 per quintal for mustard, he added.

The chief minister said Centre was considering implementation Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana across the country, adding that a Group of ministers headed by home Minister Rajnath Singh had been constituted to ponder over it.