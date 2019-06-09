MP Govt to provide free higher education to woman students

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government will provide free higher education to women students from next academic year, said state’s higher education minister Jitu Patwari.

Fulfilling the promise made in the Congress manifesto before 2018 state assembly elections, Patwari said the female students will get admission in 1,250 government and private colleges for academic session 2019-20 in graduation and post graduation courses free of cost under Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar free education scheme.

“From admission to exam fees, everything will be free for women,” he added.

He said, the registration fees of male students too will also be reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 50.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal Patwari said the higher education department will also provide books and stationery up to Rs 2,000 to underpriviliged students of general category and other backward classes (OBC) free of cost. As of now, this facility was available only for the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students.

Patwari said the decision was taken to make the education accessible to all the students.

The higher education department will also form a ‘Knowledge commission’ to improve the quality of education and set up a skill development university to boost the skills of the youth, Patwari said.

The students will also be provided coaching for the preparation of civil services exam after appearing in the eligibility test. “If a student wants to move out for the preparation of civil services examination, the government will bear all the cost,” said Patwari.

For income generation, the college building will be provided on rent to private coaching institutes in the evening hours. “Most of the coaching institutes are being run in small spaces and it could lead to Surat like fire mishap. So. We have decided to give the buildings of colleges, which are located in a prime location, on rent,” he said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 19:58 IST