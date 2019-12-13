MP High Court refuses to dismiss petition challenging Pragya Thakur’s election to Lok Sabha

bhopal

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:08 IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur has dismissed Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s objections against a petition challenging her election in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

A Bhopal based journalist has accused Thakur of winning the polls by inciting communal passion and sought that her election is declared null and void.

Rakesh Dixit had submitted MP’s campaign speech videos in a compact disc (CD) along with newspaper articles alleging her statements violated section 123 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Pragya Thakur had challenged Dixit’s petition by alleging he had not adhered to the Indian Evidence Act which required filing of an affidavit for submission of electronic evidence gathered from a computer.

The bench of Justice Vishal Dhagat dismissed her objections and said the hearing on the election petition against her would continue.

Pragya Thakur’s close associate Bhagwan Jha said, “We will study the order and see what legal remedy we can get at this stage.” Thakur couldn’t be reached for her comments.