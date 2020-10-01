e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / MP pharma factory murder: Police make 3 more arrests

MP pharma factory murder: Police make 3 more arrests

The murder took place on Tuesday night when six people entered the factory premises, allegedly to steal scrap. The accused, also six in number, were security guards at the factory

bhopal Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:29 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
This brings the number of arrests in the case to five; one man is still on the run.
This brings the number of arrests in the case to five; one man is still on the run.(Representational Image)
         

Police on Thursday made three more arrests, including that of a minor, for beating two men to death inside a defunct pharmaceutical factory in the Pithampur industrial area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. This brings the total arrests made in the case this far to five.

The murder took place on Tuesday night when six people entered the factory premises, allegedly to steal scrap. The accused, also six in number, were security guards at the factory, said Taresh Soni, town inspector, Pithampur police station.

The accused thwarted the break-in and managed to nab two of the alleged thieves. They then went on to beat the teenager (17), a resident of Khera village, and Roshan Bhargava (25), a resident of Pithampur. While Bhargava died on the spot, the boy succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, Soni said.

Also read: Kin refuse to cremate MP custodial death victim until cops are booked for murder

Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday, said the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishi Yadav (22), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar; Harishankar Patel (27) from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP); Abhishek Thakur (28) and Harvijay Singh (32) from Faizabad district in UP, a juvenile (17) from Pithampur area; and Kapil Yadav, from UP’s Faizabad. Yadav is still on the run.

Police said the arrested men have confessed to their crime. They have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Thursday and were remanded to judicial custody, Soni added.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In