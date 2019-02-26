MP twins were strangled, thrown in river, shows autopsy report

The six-year-old twins, who were found dead on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh days after they were kidnapped from their school in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on February 12, were first strangulated and then thrown into the Yamuna, according to their post-mortem report.

Satna police superintendent Santosh Singh Gaud said the kidnappers did not want to take any chance and strangled the twins before throwing them into the river. He said they plan to charge the six arrested accused within a fortnight and seek the death penalty for them.

The twins were kidnapped at gunpoint from inside their school bus. Police said the kidnappers killed the twins after getting Rs 20 lakh ransom instead of Rs two crore they had demanded.

Brijesh Rawat, the father of the twins and a businessman, accused police of inaction. He said the police did not search the premises of a trust, where the kidnappers had been living for years and had kept his sons there, under pressure from certain people.

“I want a high-level inquiry to expose those who patronised the criminals and under whose pressure police wanted to shield them first instead of taking prompt action. My sons were kept hardly one kilometre from the spot where they were kidnapped but police were lax,” he alleged.

Madhya Pradesh police chief, VK Singh, denied any laxity. “As police got information, they nabbed the criminals and on basis of their confession, the bodies were recovered.”

However, four policemen — Nayagaon town inspector KP Tripathi, traffic police station incharge inspector Sudhanshu Tiwari, head constable Shiv Prasad and constable Chandrakant Pandey — have been suspended for dereliction of duty during the investigation. SP Santosh Singh Guar confirmed the suspension and said, “Like others they too had been given tasks in connection with the kidnapping, but they did not perform them.”

Chitrakoot’s Mahatma Gandhi Gramoday University on Monday suspended two of the accused, Raju Dwivedi and Apoorva Yadav, both MSc agriculture students. It withheld the results of former students Vikramjeet Singh, Padma Kant Shukla, Ramkesh Yadav, and Alok Singh Tomar, who are the other four accused in the case.

Yadav taught the twins but his role in the crime came to light only after his accomplices were arrested.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a silent march of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Satna against the murders. He said the state’s Congress government has been inefficient in maintaining law and order.

Chief minister Kamal Nath said: “Since the kidnapping took place in Madhya Pradesh, it was our police responsibility to rescue the kids,’’ he said.

A police officer admitted the police failed to keep tabs on Rawat’s movement when he went to hand over the ransom money. “The kidnappers were able to cross over to UP despite high alerts in the entire district,” he said on condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from Amit Singh in Satna)

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 00:36 IST