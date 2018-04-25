NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s reported remarks on backwardness of Madhya Pradesh has left the government red-faced and given a shot in the Opposition’s Arm. However, whereas the Opposition took a dig at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ‘telling lies on growth of the state for the past 12 years’, a statement from Kant surfaced in MP secretariat on Wednesday to deny that he had cast any aspersion on the state.

Kant reportedly said on Monday while speaking at the 1st Abdul Gaffar Khan Memorial Lecture at Jamia Millia Islamia University that ‘the states in India’s southern and western regions were growing rapidly, but those like Bihar, UP and Chattisgarh were keeping the country backward’.

On Wednesday, leader Opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh demanded an apology from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) had exposed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his false claims and lies.

“Ethics demands that CM tenders an apology to people in the state for telling lies and betraying them. For, NITI Aayog’s categorical statement has affected image of the state”, added Ajay Singh.

He said, “BJP has been in power in the state for the past 14 years. For the past 12 years the state has had the same chief minister. He must clarify to the NITI Aayog CEO why Madhya Pradesh was responsible for backwardness of the country. I have gone on record saying this government is of money, publicity and propaganda. Now, what is the reality has been told by the Aayog.”

The fact remained that condition of the state was miserable in the fields of education, health, employment and drinking water. Madhya Pradesh topped the chart in malnutrition, infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate. In crimes against women too the state was no. 1 on the chart. The statistics was nothing new but Shivraj Singh Chouhan government continued to cover it up with publicity gimmicks, he said.

However, the statement purportedly signed by Amitabh Kant made available to media by the government says, “It has been brought to my notice that certain reports circulating in the media have misconstrued my statements regarding the state of Madhya Pradesh.”

He said, “The programme is being implemented in the spirit of cooperative federalism in the full partnership with the states. Since Madhya Pradesh has achieved impressive economic growth in recent years in many sectors, it is desirable that this must be accompanied by all-round development as envisaged in the ‘Aspirational Districts programme’.”

“State of Madhya Pradesh is doing exceptionally well in terms of overall economic growth and per capita state domestic products. The rate of growth has been steadily above the rate of growth of India in average”, he added.

MP minister for forest, planning, economics and statistics Gaurishankar Shejwar said, “There has been overall development in the state. The primary sector has seen tremendous development and it’s good source of income as well for the state, which includes agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries etc. The leader Opposition Ajay Singh should study the development reports or consult experts before making any comment on the state’s development.”