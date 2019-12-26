Pragya Thakur heckled at varsity, says will take legal action

bhopal

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 01:16 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday when a group of NSUI workers raised ‘terrorist go back’ slogan against her when she was meeting two students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) in Bhopal.

The two girl students, one of whom accused her head of department of behaving in an indecent manner had been staging a sit-in at the gate since Tuesday night. They were protesting against the university administration’s decision of not allowing them to take their examinations, though their short attendance was due to their illness.

NSUI president Vivek Tripathi said, “NSUI workers and university students did not allow Pragya Thakur to enter the campus as she was playing politics with issues related to students.”

“I went to the university on being called by the girl students who were on dharna. Later, I met governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to interfere in the matter to give justice to the girl students. After the governor’s instruction, I returned to the varsity campus and persuaded the girls to call off their protest. It was when some NSUI workers raised indecent slogans.”

“I am consulting legal experts as to what action to be taken against those who indulged in indecent behaviour against an elected public representative,” Pragya Thakur added.