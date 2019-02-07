Auto driver, accused of sodomising minor, released on bail, rapes teenager

A teenage tribal girl was raped by an auto driver, who was out on bail in a case of sodomy with a minor boy, at Dahom railway station, 260 km west of Bhopal, on Wednesday night, police said.

The accused Saddam Pathan has been arrested, they said.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Pathan was released on bail last week in a connection to a case of unnatural sex with a minor boy of the district.

The GRP station in-charge Brijendra Mishra said, “The 17-year-old girl returned to Damoh from Bhopal with her cousin brother and sister on Wednesday night. Residents of a nearby village, all three were waiting to be picked up by a family member at Damoh railway station. The girl went to a toilet when Saddam Pathan stopped her and raped her in the toilet.”

“Pathan fled from the spot after threatening the girl of dire consequences. When the cousin brother went to see her, he found her in a state of trauma. The girl shared her ordeal with her brother. They informed the police,” he added.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 22:09 IST