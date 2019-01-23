RSS worker murdered in Madhya Pradesh

An RSS worker of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh was on Wednesday found brutally murdered near his field, spreading anger among BJP workers and memberse of other saffron organizations.

This is the fourth murder of members belonging to the BJP and their allied organisations in the last ten days across the state.

According to Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari, they found the body of RSS’s former Shivpur mandal karyawaha Himmat Patidar (34) near his field in village Kamed. Patidar throat had been slit and his face burnt in a bid to hide his identity. His motorcycle was parked around 10 meters away from the body.

Tiwari said, “We have a suspect in this case and he is from the same village and is absconding. The suspect’s presence has been corroborated by independent witnesses. The deceased and suspect have previous enmity as around four years back the deceased had an affair with the suspect’s wife. Teams have been sent to nab him.”

Denying any relation of the deceased with anyone family members said Patidar had left his house in Kamed at around 1.30 am on Wednesday to switch on the pump to water the fields. However, when he did not return by the morning they became worried. His father Laxminarayan went to the field looking for him and found his body.

Ratlam BJP MLA Dilip Makwana said ever since the Congress came to power, those associated with BJP and its allied organisations were being targeted.

Home Minister Bala Bachchan talking to the media said murders should not be politicised. “It is our duty to maintain law and order and nab the accused who are responsible for such heinous crimes.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 22:42 IST