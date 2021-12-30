e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Section 144 imposed in parts of Indore after stone-pelting incident

Section 144 imposed in parts of Indore after stone-pelting incident

According to the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh, a group of five or more than five persons will not be able to gather under the said police station limits without the permission of the competent magistrate.

bhopal Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 06:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indore
The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area.
The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Indore district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Chandankhedi, Dharmat, Rudrakhya, Sunala, Devarakhedi, Gautampura city council, and Sanwer city council areas after an incident of stone-pelting was reported on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh, a group of five or more than five persons will not be able to gather under the said police station limits without the permission of the competent magistrate.

“In these areas, sharp weapons and firearms will not be carried nor transported by anyone other than the police forces/officers present on duty. No procession/general assembly/rally/dharna/demonstration or any other activities can be done in the restricted area without prior and competent permission. No action will be taken by any person, group against any class, religious person, or particular group, for any indignant sloganeering or promoting mutual anger. Anything that warrants public anger and affects the public peace should not be done,” the order stated.

Notably, a public awareness rally was organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday where an incident of stone-pelting was reported after some people opposed the rally.

The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area.

tags
top news
Where India stands in global Covid-19 spread
Where India stands in global Covid-19 spread
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi govt hopes to launch key infra projects by March next year
Delhi govt hopes to launch key infra projects by March next year
US confirms first case of new Covid-19 strain in Colorado
US confirms first case of new Covid-19 strain in Colorado
RBI flags post-Covid challenges for banks
RBI flags post-Covid challenges for banks
TRP case: Ex-BARC CEO got money from Arnab Goswami, say police
TRP case: Ex-BARC CEO got money from Arnab Goswami, say police
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In