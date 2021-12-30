Section 144 imposed in parts of Indore after stone-pelting incident

bhopal

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 06:04 IST

Indore district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Chandankhedi, Dharmat, Rudrakhya, Sunala, Devarakhedi, Gautampura city council, and Sanwer city council areas after an incident of stone-pelting was reported on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh, a group of five or more than five persons will not be able to gather under the said police station limits without the permission of the competent magistrate.

“In these areas, sharp weapons and firearms will not be carried nor transported by anyone other than the police forces/officers present on duty. No procession/general assembly/rally/dharna/demonstration or any other activities can be done in the restricted area without prior and competent permission. No action will be taken by any person, group against any class, religious person, or particular group, for any indignant sloganeering or promoting mutual anger. Anything that warrants public anger and affects the public peace should not be done,” the order stated.

Notably, a public awareness rally was organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday where an incident of stone-pelting was reported after some people opposed the rally.

The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area.