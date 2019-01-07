Students sit in open as school building has no lights

School children at a Government primary school in a village in Sagar district are being forced to sit in the open amidst filth and stray dogs. There are no lights in their new school building and it is impossible to study in the dark, say sources in the teaching staff.

Sources said primary school students at Parsoriya village, situated some 20 km away from the district headquarters on Sagar-Jabalpur highway, are nowadays studying in the narrow lane between the old and the new school buildings, sitting on jute mats. Often stray dogs are present as the school boundary wall is broken at several places, allowing access to dogs and other stray animals. The students often have their mid day meals here.

The school has 156 students from class 1 to 5, but less than one third come here due to the difficulties they face, as per sources.

A teacher said the new school building had power connection, but there were no electrical fixtures.

“Most of the classrooms are dark, especially in winter, so we sit outside. The old school building is in a dilapidated condition so we cannot use it. We have asked the school principal for electrical fittings, but he says there are no funds available.”

There are other problems too. Though there are six teachers, two are fully engaged in office work and often have to go to education department office in Sagar. The remaining teachers have to fill up for them.

Social worker Sheikh Samad alleged that due to apathy of the authorities the students were being forced to study in such inhospitable conditions. “There have been incidents to dog bites, but no one is bothered. The students also have their mid day meal in this unhygienic condition,” Samad complained.

The school principal LS Thakur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

District Program Co-ordinator, Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan, HP Kurmi said they have given instructions to all government school principals of the district for maintaining cleanliness in schools.

“I am ordering an inquiry in this matter and strict action will be taken against those responsible if things are not found in order,” Kurmi said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:54 IST