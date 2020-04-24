Tribal labourer about to be quarantined commits suicide

bhopal

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:38 IST

A 30-year-old tribal labourer who was about to be quarantined in Sidhi district, 672 kilometres north east of Bhopal, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night outside his village, about 80 kilometres away from the district headquarters, said police on Friday.

Superintendent of police in Sidhi district RL Belvanshi said, “The deceased Rajbhan Baiga, a resident of Dubari Kala village was stranded in Ahmadabad along with more than 20 other labourers of his village during the lockdown, where they had gone to earn their living. The group of villagers returned home on April 22.”

After the labourers returned to the village, the sarpanch asked them to go in quarantine at a school outside of the village till the medical examination was done.

He said, “Since the labourers didn’t inform the administration before or after returning home, the sarpanch of the village informed the district administration about them and asked them to stay in a school outside the village till their medical examination was supposed to be conducted. The labourers were to be medically examined and quarantined on Thursday. Rajbhan was found hanging from the branch of a tree in jungles outside the village on Thursday morning.”

The SP said the man perhaps got emotionally hurt after being asked by the sarpanch and others to stay outside the village. There was no complaint from the family members of the deceased to the police about any foul play behind the death. However, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and police are investigating the incident.