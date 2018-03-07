Two former MLAs including one from BJP join Congress

Two former legislators including one from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party joined the Congress, giving the party a fillip before the assembly elections slated for November-December this year.

The former MLAs include Abhay Mishra (50) from Rewa in Vindhya region who joined the Congress on Sunday and Paras Saklecha (63) from Ratlam in Malwa region who followed the suit on Tuesday. Both joined the party at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Mishra from the BJP and Saklecha both have been MLAs in the 13th state assembly (2008-2013) and both were first timers. Saklecha was an independent MLA. While BJP gave the party ticket to Mishra’s wife instead of fielding him, for 2013 assembly elections Saklecha contested the elections unsuccessfully and had to be content with the third position.

“This is just a beginning,” said KK Mishra, Congress’ chief spokesperson. “Many more ex-MLAs, other BJP leaders and at least 20 incumbent MLAs are in touch with us. I cannot disclose the names at this juncture given their trust in us”, he said.

Saklecha, who has been one of Vyapam scam whistle blowers, said, “I have always been opposed to BJP and its government. Vyapam scam is the biggest scam in the history of Madhya Pradesh which deprived talented candidates of government jobs or their chances to become doctors. I have no faith in BJP’s ideology which was exposed further in police firing at farmers in my region (Malwa).”

Abhay Mishra said, “I was forced to quit the BJP. There is centralisation of power now. There are only three persons who wield power- PM, CM and DM. Moreover, there is parallel power system in the districts too where certain BJP leaders behave like local CMs. When any leader in the BJP raises his voice against anything wrong at the state or district level he is tortured and suppressed.”

However, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal, however, downplayed the two former MLAs joining the Congress.

He said, “Only those leaders are joining the Congress who are a spent force. BJP is a cadre based party and is not weakened by such switching over of any party worker or leader.”