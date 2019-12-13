Woman given triple talaq, raped by tantric for nikah halala

bhopal

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:06 IST

A 22-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was divorced under the now illegal practice of triple talaq and then allegedly raped by a tantric so that her husband could remarry her, police have said.

Officials said the woman was divorced and raped on November 23 and she lodged a first information report or FIR on Tuesday. Both the husband and the tantric were arrested on Wednesday.

“The woman, who was married on April 29 this year, alleged in the FIR that the tantric Anwar Khan, 51, was known to her husband and often visited their place despite her protest. When he made advances to her she complained to her husband about him but her husband didn’t feel it was bad,” town inspector (TI) of the Aishbagh police station, Ajay Nayar said,

The police officer said the couple had a tiff on November 23.

“It was when the tantric came and told her that her husband had divorced her by uttering talaq three times and that she would have to stay with him (tantric) under halala if she wanted to get back to her husband,” Nayar said.

Under ‘nikah halala’, a man can remarry his former wife if she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called ‘iddat’.

The woman said in the complaint that her husband beat her up and forced her to go with the tantric, who took her to his house in Bismillah Nagar where he raped her. The tantric then called her husband to his house, she said.

When she told her husband that she was raped by the tantric, he said it was not an issue. She later returned to her parent’s house.

Nayar said the woman told the police she approached them only on Tuesday as she was threatened by her husband and the tantric that she would have to face dire consequences if she filed a complaint.

“The accused have been booked under section 343 and 376 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant sections of the Muslims Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019,” he said.