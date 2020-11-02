Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP eyes victory in Digha, to fight CPI-ML

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:27 IST

Digha is an assembly constituency in Patna district and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. It was added as an assembly segment in 2008 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.

The Digha assembly constituency has six panchayats and 21 wards of the Patna Municipal Corporation, which includes the areas of Digha–Mainpura, Patliputra Housing Colony, Badalpura, Sabazpura, Khalilpura and Nakta Diara Gram Panchayats of Patna rural community development block.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Digha was among the four assembly constituencies in the Patna district which was won by the BJP. Sanjeev Chaurasia, the BJP’s candidate, had defeated Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of the Janata Dal (United) by a margin of 24,779 votes.

In the 2010 elections, Punam Devi of the JD-U had won this seat. She defeated Satya Nand Sharma of the Lok Janshakti party by a margin of 60,462 votes.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the electoral race in the second phase of polling.

Sanjeev Chaurasia is contesting as the BJP candidate from the constituency in the current polls. The CPI-ML’s Sashi Yadav is also contesting the elections.

There is one more phase to go in the Bihar Assembly election. In the third phase, polling will be held in 78 seats and the results will be announced on November 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined the campaigning, addressing rallies for NDA candidates. He has highlighted the good work done by the NDA government in the state and compared it to the jungle raj of the previous regime.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has also promised good governance for the people of the state, with his JD(U) launching seven fresh promises in its manifesto for this year’s election.