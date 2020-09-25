e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Leap of faith, not leap into darkness, says CEC Sunil Arora

If so many students can take examinations during Covid-19, then why not vote? Asks CEC Sunil Arora

bihar-election Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
If so many students can take examinations during Covid-19, then why not vote? Asks CEC Sunil Arora. (Photo: ANI)
If so many students can take examinations during Covid-19, then why not vote? Asks CEC Sunil Arora. (Photo: ANI)
         

Facing several questions in whether conducting a three-phase state assembly election amid the rising number of the Covid-19 cases, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said it is a “leap of faith”, not a “leap into darkness”.

“So many students took all India entrance examinations. The Apex Court made some observations that life can’t stand still. This is a leap of faith. Not a leap into darkness. All precautionary measures are in place,” CEC Sunil Arora said.

“World has changed significantly from the times when we announced the dates of elections for New Delhi. And not for the better. This is the new normal, not normal. Every aspect of our life has changed,” the CEC said as he announced the schedule of the election.

“More than 70 countries have postponed elections so far. As Covid-19 is not showing any sign of abating, some way has to be found to value the democratic rights of the citizens,” the CEC said.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In