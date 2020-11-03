Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav writes to PM, complains about ‘step-motherly’ treatment to state

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:06 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “step-motherly treatment” to Bihar, denial of special status, special package to the state and questioned why the government think-tank Niti Aayog has ranked it low on various developmental parameters. In a letter to Modi posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Yadav raised issues like migration and poverty while asking the Prime Minister to fulfil the promises made to the state over his six-year rule. “ ...how long will Bihar be deprived of the special status category in the name of rules and legal obstructions. Cannot the rules and laws be amended for Bihar, which has given 39 MPs [members of Parliament] out of 40 to the [Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led] NDA [National Democratic Alliance]?” He added even the special package announced in 2015 remains elusive.

Yadav wrote the letter ahead of Modi’s election rallies in Bihar on Tuesday in the run-up to the third and last phase of the assembly polls on November 7. The second phase of elections for 94 seats is being held on Tuesday.

Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of RJD-led Grand Alliance, cited the state’s low rankings and called it the Centre’s responsibility to pull Bihar out from the quagmire of underdevelopment by giving it special economic assistance. He also sought central varsity status for the Patna University.

Yadav cited the Covid-19 lockdown and woes of migrant workers left jobless because of it this summer. He added the sight of thousands of workers forced to walk back to their homes despite the scorching summer heat because of the country-wide lockdown restrictions were heart-wrenching and raised a question mark on “our civilised society”. “ Who is responsible for the deaths of migrant returnees during their journey back home. Why were not timely steps taken for ferrying students from Bihar stuck in Kota back when the Centre operated special flights to fly back people stuck abroad?”

Yadav, who has been drawing huge crowds at his rallies with his poll promises like one million jobs, referred to BJP’s pledge of free Covid-19 vaccines if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar and asked whether they have reached a stage where people’s lives would depend on whom they vote. He questioned Modi over Bihar’s high unemployment rate of 46.6% and why government jobs were being curtailed in the name of privatisation. “Why is the process of appointments to the railways slow... “

Modi has attacked Yadav, 31, calling him “Yuvraaj of Jungle Raj” as he has sought to remind people of the RJD’s alleged 15-year misrule until 2005.

Yadav has countered Modi saying he should speak about core issues like unemployment, migration, underdevelopment and farm issues.