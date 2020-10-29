Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP fields sitting MLA as it looks to retain Kalyanpur

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:45 IST

With first phase of polling for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections over, preparations have begun for next week’s two final phases of voting. While polling for the first phase was held on October 28, that for the second phase will take place on November 3.

Polling for the third phase, meanwhile, will take place on November 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-held Kalyanpur assembly seat is among 94 constituencies that will vote in the second phase. Sachindra Prasad Singh is the sitting MLA from this seat, and will once again contest from here.

Singh will be up against Manoj Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others. In the 2015 polls, he won this seat against Raziya Khatoon of the Janata Dal(United) by a margin of 11,488 votes. While Singh secured 50,060 votes, Khatoon--who won from here in 2010--secured 38,572 votes.

Kalyanpur, in fact, is among 53 seats that the BJP won in the 2015 assembly polls and comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 253,714 people are eligible to cast their votes from Kalyanpur assembly constituency in the ongoing polls. The total number of eligible voters include 134,558 males, 119,151 females and five third gender candidates.

71 constituencies went to polls in the first phase while 78 will vote in the third. Bihar has total 243 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes for all three phases will take place on November 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. The opposition alliance, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, has fielded party leader Tejashwi Yadav as its candidate for the state’s top post.