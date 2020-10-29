e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Teghra constituency

Part of the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Teghra has 2,84,298 registered voters out of which 1,50,882 are male voters, 1,33,401 female voters and 15 third gender voters.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:01 IST
Teghra constituency goes to vote on November 3.
Teghra assembly constituency will go to vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly election on November 3. The first phase of the three-phased election was conducted on October 28 and the last phase is scheduled for November 7. Votes will be counted and results will be announced on November 10.

Part of the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Teghra has 2,84,298 registered voters out of which 1,50,882 are male voters, 1,33,401 female voters and 15 third gender voters. In the 2015 election, the number of male and female voters was 1,44,976 and 1,23,829 respectively.

The constituency had recorded a voting percentage of 59.46 last time and the None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 2,804. In the first phase of elections this year, Bihar recorded 53.54% voter turnout.

RJD’s Birendra Kumar won the election in 2015 with 68,975 votes and BJP’s Ram Lakhan Singh was the runner up with 53,364 votes. This year, JD (U) has fielded Birendra Kumar and CPI has fielded Ram Ratan Singh for the post.

This election is the first in India after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the elections and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah have urged voters to follow them to curb the spread of Covid-19.

