Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Quarantined Covid-19 patients to cast their vote on last day of voting

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar will hold the assembly election in three phases in October-November. The first phase of voting will take place on October 28; second to be on November 3. The third phase of voting will be held on November 7.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The patients also have the option of a postal facility for voting.
The patients also have the option of a postal facility for voting.(Reuters)
         

People under quarantine due to Covid-19 will be able to cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, chief election commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday.

Under the supervision of health authorities, the patients can vote for their leaders on the last day of the polling at their respective constituencies, said the election commission chief.

The patients also have the option of a postal facility for voting.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar will hold the assembly election in three phases in October-November. The first phase of voting will take place on October 28; second to be on November 3. The third phase of voting will be held on November 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.

To further decongest polling stations, the Election Commission has increased the polling time by one hour. Now voters can cast their votes from 7am to 6pm. Earlier it was till 5pm only.

“However, this will not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas,” Election Commission chief also said.

“More than 70 countries have postponed elections so far. As Covid-19 is not showing any sign of abating, some way has to be found to value the democratic rights of the citizens,” said Arora during the press briefing. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest for a fourth term. The ruling National Democratic Alliance includes JD(U), BJP, and the Lok Janshakti Party. The Opposition alliance consists of RJD, Congress, NCP and RLSP.

