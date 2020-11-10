Bihar Election 2020: AIMIM and GA leading on all six seats in Kishanganj constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:21 IST

Three assembly seats that come under the jurisdiction of the Kishanganj parliamentary constituency appear to have reposed faith in Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The party is leading in the Amour, Kochadhaman and Bahadurganj assembly seats.

The Grand Alliance (GA), or the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties, is leading in two assembly seats that are part of the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress and the RJD are leading in the Kishanganj (Sadar) and Thakurganj assembly seats, respectively.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is likely to draw a blank.

The AIMIM is also leading in the Jokihat assembly seat, where voters’ loyalty is split between late RJD leader Mohammed Taslimuddin’s sons Shahnawaz Alam and Sarfaraz Alam.

Shahnawaz, who was denied a RJD ticket, contested the Joikhat assembly seat as an AIMIM nominee and he is leading against his brother and RJD candidate Sarfaraz, who is now placed third.

The Congress is leading in the Kasba and Manihari assembly seats – both reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) -- in Purnia and Katihar districts, respectively.

The BJP is leading in the Purnia, Banmankhi, Forbesganj, Sikti, Narpatganj, Pranpur and Korha assembly seats in Seemanchal, which comprises Purnia, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj districts. The region sends 24 lawmakers to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The RJD is leading in Raniganj, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and Katihar (Sadar) assembly seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation is leading in the Balrampur assembly seat.

The JD(U) is leading in the Dhamdaha and Rupauli assembly seats.