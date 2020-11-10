Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore, Hathua

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:16 IST

Votes will be counted in Bihar on Tuesday after the third and final round of voting held last Saturday. The Election Commission’s officials said the state recorded enthusiastic polling despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The 243 constituencies will come together to decide the fate of the existing NDA coalition government in the state. A party or alliance will have to win 122 seats to rule the state until 2025.

The six assembly seats under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency - Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore and Hathua - voted in the second phase of the state assembly elections on November 3. The voter turnout totalled to 54.72 per cent, a dip from 57.79 per cent in 2015.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Baikunthpur assembly election 2020 result updates: BJP’s Mithilesh Tiwari leading by a narrow margin of 80 votes.

Bihar’s Baikunthpur is expected to see whether the BJP’s Mithilesh Tiwari can bring the party victory again this year against the Grand Alliance’s Prem Shankar Prasad.

Barauli assembly election 2020 result updates: BJP’s Ram Pravesh Rai is leading by a margin of 7102 votes.

Barauli, a significant seat in Bihar has been a BJP stronghold especially under Ram Pravesh Rai.

Gopalganj assembly election 2020 result updates: BJP’s Shubash Singh is leading on a margin of 12827 votes.

Kuchaikote assembly election 2020 result updates:JD(U)’s Amarendra Pandey is leading with a margin of 13076 votes.

Kuchaikote constituency will be picking its MLA between JD(U)’s Amarendra Pandey and Congress’ Kali Pandey.

Bhore assembly election 2020 result updates: JD)(U)’s Sunil Kumar is leading on a margin of 512 votes, as per early trends.

Bhore constituency will see a litmus test after a bitter fight broke over this seat which has traditionally gone to Congress but was handed over to Left and RJD this time around.

Hathua assembly election 2020 result updates: In Hathua RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Singh is leading with a margin of 18920 votes in the early trend.

It will also have to be seen if Hathua will go to the JD(U) again this time as it witnesses a strong contest from the Grand Alliance.

The Bihar assembly polls, seen as a mammoth exercise by political experts, are the first in the country to be conducted by the Election Commission amid a raging coronavirus disease outbreak. The commission had introduced several guidelines keeping the viral contagion in consideration. During the polling exercise, people were instructed to wear a mask during all election-related activities and thermal screening of everyone involved in the election exercises is being carried out by EC officials. In a departure from the previous polling practices, only 1,000 voters exercised their franchise at a particular booth, instead of 1,500.