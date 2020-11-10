Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha constituencies

bihar-election

Nov 10, 2020

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across Bihar. Purnia is among 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar. Its comprises six following assembly seats --Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha seats.

Kasba assembly election 2020 result updates: Md. Afaque Alam, the sitting MLA of Kasba is leading, as per early trends.

Banmankhi assembly election 2020 result updates: Upendra Sharma of RJD is leading in Banmankhi, shows the early trends. In 2015, Krishna Kumar Rishi of BJP had won the seat

Rupauli assembly election 2020 result updates: LJP’s Shankar Singh is leading in Rupauli seat, as per early trends. In the Bihar Assembly Elections 2015, JDU’s Bima Bharati had won the seat.



Dhamdaha assembly election 2020 result updates: Leshi Singh of JDU, the sitting MLA of Dhamdaha seat is leading, according to the early trends.

Purnia assembly election 2020 result updates: Vijay Kumar Khemka of BJP who is the sitting MLA of Purnia is leading, as per early trends.

Korha assembly election 2020 result updates: Kavita Devi of BJP is leading in Korha as per early trends. In 2015, Punam Kumari@ Punam Paswan of Congress had won the seat

Purnia has been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold since 2000. In the 2015 assembly polls, Khemka defeated Congress’ Indu Sinha by 32,815 votes.

The three-phase Bihar assembly polls began on October 28 and ended on November 7.

The exit polls, which came out after the polling was concluded, predicted a win for the grand alliance led by the RJD. Nitish Kumar, fighting elections under the NDA banner, may fall short of a clear majority, according to exit polls.