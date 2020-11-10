Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj, Chhatapur, Singheshwar constituencies

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:03 IST

Counting of votes for Bihar assembly election 2020 is going on across 55 polling stations from 8am on Tuesday. In Supaul, the political equation has primarily been a one-man show for decades. Janata Dal (United)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been the MLA from here since 1990 and is in the race for his sixth consecutive term this year.

Get the latest updates from Supaul Lok Sabha constituency:

Nirmali assembly election 2020 result updates: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav of JD(U) is leading in Nirmali seat, as per early trends. In 2015 elections, Janata Dal (United)’s Anirudh Prasad Yadav won the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Ram Kumar Roy by a margin of 23,951 votes.

Pipra assembly election 2020 result updates: Rambilash Kamat of JDU is leading in Pipra seat, as per early trends. In 2015 elections, it was a one way contest with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Yadubansh Kumar Yadav comfortably winning the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Vishwamohan Kumar by a huge margin of 36,369 votes.

Supaul assembly election 2020 result updates: Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU is leading in Supaul, as per early trends. In 2015, Janata Dal (United)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav had won the election defeating Bharatiya Janta Party’s Kishor Kumar by a huge margin of 37,397 votes.

Triveniganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Veena Bharati of JDU, the sitting MLA of Triveniganj is leading, as per early trends.

Chhatapur assembly election 2020 result update: Neeraj Kumar Singh of BJP who is the sitting MLA of Chhatapur is leading, as per early trends. In 2015, Bharatiya Janta Party’s Niraj Kumar Singh had won the election by upstaging Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Jahur Alam by a margin of 9,292 votes.

Singheshwar assembly election 2020 result updates: Ramesh Rishidev of JDU, who had won the seat in 2015 elections, is leading, as per early trends.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election

These six constituencies are part of Supaul, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Polls were held here on November 7 in the third and final phase of Assembly election.

In Supaul, the political equation has primarily been a one-man show for decades. Janata Dal (United)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been the MLA from here since 1990 and is in the race for his sixth consecutive term this year.

Voting for 243-assembly seats in Bihar concluded on November 7. The polling was held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of voting on November 7, predicted a win for the grand alliance led by RJD. While NDA’s Nitish Kumar seeking re-election may fall short of a clear majority.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.