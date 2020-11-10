Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli, Raghunathpur, Daraunda, and Barharia

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:34 IST

Poll officials in Bihar on Tuesday started a massive counting exercise for all the 243 constituencies, which voted in three phases between October 28 and November 7. A majority of 122 seats is needed for any party - either contesting individually or in an alliance - to rule the state for the next five years.

Six assembly seats under the parliamentary constituency of Siwan - Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli, Raghunathpur, Daraunda and Barharia - voted under the second phase on November 3. The Siwan Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2005, with the party eyeing to secure its bastion for the fourth time

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these five seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Siwan assembly election 2020 result updates:In the heated contest, top contenders fighting from Siwan in the current election include Om Prakash Yadav from the BJP, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) Abdul Rizwan Ansari. RJD’s Chaudhary was trailing BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav by a margin of 1521 votes, as the early trends trickled in.

Ziradei assembly election 2020 result updates: Ziradei, which has seen a tight contest amongst the BJP, JD(U) and RJD in the previous assembly elections. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) CPI(ML)(L)’S Amarjit Kushwaha was leading by a margin of 3162 votes, as per the early trends.

Darauli assembly election 2020 result updates: Darauli, which went to the polls on November 3, will decide between the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)’s Satyadeo Ram and the BJP’s Ramayan Manjhi. Ram is leading by a margin of 5691 votes as per early trends.

Raghunathpur assembly election 2020 result updates: Raghunathpur, currently held by the RJD’s Harishankar Yadav, is choosing its MLA on November 10. The seat like Daraunda has never been a stronghold of any party in the previous polls but will play a decisive factor in turning the tide in either the BJP or RJD’s favour. Harishankar Yadav of RJD is leading by a margin of 5615 votes, as per early trends.

Barharia assembly election 2020 result updates: Barharia, a Vidhan Sabha constituency in Siwan, saw the JD(U) candidate in the fray after it went to the party in the last two assembly polls but the RJD’s Bachcha Pandey, who is representing the Grand Alliance this time, can prove otherwise. Pandey is leading with a margin of 1902 votes as per early trends

A wide array of political players including the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, LJP, RSLP and several other regional parties were in the fray in this election. The Bihar assembly polls, the first mass election since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, was fought over employment, governance and handling of the infection that has claimed 1,100 lives in the impoverished state. Chief minister Nitish Kumar is seeking his fourth consecutive term and has been pitted against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose promise of one million government jobs galvanised young people and drove huge crowds to his 200-plus rallies.