e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre

‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre

Speaking at the launch of the grand alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November, Yadav said that the state has a double engine government but it has not benefitted the people.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the launch of Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto for Bihar assembly elections.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the launch of Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto for Bihar assembly elections. (ANI Photo )
         

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that US president Donald Trump will not come to Bihar and accord it the special category status.

Speaking at the launch of the grand alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November, Yadav said that the state has a double engine government but it has not benefitted the people. “Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that,” he added.

Congress leaders Randeep Surejwala and Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the launch of the alliance’s common minimum programme document called the Prann Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka.

The 243-seat state assembly goes to polls in three phases starting on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

tags
top news
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
With 62,212 Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths, India’s tally surges past 7.4 million
With 62,212 Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths, India’s tally surges past 7.4 million
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In