Bihar is writing history of progress, prosperity under Nitish Kumar: Adityanath

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 15:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and one of the BJP’s star campaigners Adityanath began his campaign for the Bihar assembly election on Tuesday heaping praise on his counterpart Nitish Kumar for ushering in progress and prosperity in the state.

His comments came at an election rally in Ramgarh constituency which is also known as ‘mini Chittorgarh’ for the prominent presence of Rajput community.

“Bihar is writing the history of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” Adityanath said.

He began his speech by invoking Lord Ram and went on to attack the Congress and the RJD for playing caste politics. “I have come from the birthplace of Lord Rama to Ramgarh. We never play the politics of castes. We play the politics of progress and development,” he said while praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing promptness towards helping the poor.

He mentioned the development schemes launched by the Prime Minister and reminded them of how money was transferred directly to accounts of the vulnerable sections of the people.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

He also accused the Congress and the RJD of pursuing dynastic politics. “For them, the family is everything whereas for us India is our family…. they talk about religion and we talk about development.”

He sought votes in favour of NDA candidates of the development plank. “We are committed to development and it will go on unstoppably.”

Adityanath addressed three election rallies at Arwal, Rohtas besides Ramgarh.

“Yogi’s campaigning will certainly impact as he is not only CM but he is also seen as the next PM after Modiji” said Ram Dayal Singh, a BJP supporter in Ramgarh.

He added “Yogi’s campaigning will force the opposition leaders to plan a new strategy to counter him.”

Ramgarh is a prestigious seat for the RJD where its candidate Sudhakar Singh is contesting against sitting BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh. Rajput candidates have won the seat 10 times out of 16 assembly elections so far.

Sudhakar Singh’s father Jagdanand Singh who is the Bihar unit president of the RJD had won six times from the seat before being elected Buxar MP in 2009.