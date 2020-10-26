‘Decency, please?’: JD(U) goes counter-offensive against Chirag Paswan

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:59 IST

After facing regular attacks from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, the Janata Dal (United) has reacted strongly to LJP leader diatribe against chief minister Nitish Kumar and advised him to maintain ‘decency’ in use of words. The JD(U) and the BJP defended Kumar and said that “if he is corrupt, then the entire nation is corrupt.”

LJP president, ever since he started his campaigning, has been targeting the chief minister, alleging corruption in Nitish Kumar’s flagship ‘Saat Nishchay’ (seven resolves) scheme. Paswan said, if voted to power, he will get it probed and send to jail those found guilty, including the chief minister.

Nitish Kumar–led JD(U) had announced the Rs 2.70 lakh-crore ‘Saat Nischay’ scheme for state’ development during the 2015 assembly election campaign.

The LJP chief also raised a finger on Kumar in the implementation of prohibition laws in the state and accused the CM of gaining from smuggling of liquor in the state. “Illegal liquor trade is rampant in the state due to the patronage of the bigwigs in the Nitish Kumar’s government. Why doesn’t he gets this inquired too?” Chirag asked.

“Why not, if found guilty. Just because he is the chief minister he won’t go to jail? Corruption is taking place right under his nose,” Chirag said at different rallies. “Saat Nishchay is a scheme formulated by him. We will get it probed after an LJP government is formed. And if found guilty, the chief minister will also go to jail,” he added.

Reacting to Paswan’s allegation, JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi said that he was issuing such statements to be in news. “The day corruption charges are proved against Nitish Kumar, this will mean that the entire country is corrupt,” said Tyagi.

JD(U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh tried to ignore his statements and said that the LJP knows its position. “That is why it is trying to create confusion. He is siding with Tejashwi now,” said Singh.

The JD(U)’s alliance partner, the BJP, too came out in support of the CM and advised the LJP leader to maintain decorum and sanity while issuing statements. “In last 15 years he has not faced any corruption charges,” said BJP state president, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

The continuous attacks by the LJP leader has rattled JD(U) leaders to no end. “He is crossing all limits now,” said party’s spokesperson Ajay Alok.

The LJP walked out of the NDA and is contesting Bihar assembly elections on 143 seats alone. The party has pitted most of his candidates against the JD(U). LJP chief Chirag Paswan had been attacking the CM for his failure to handle the affairs of the state.