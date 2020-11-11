e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Earlier booth capturing and now...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to BJP workers

‘Earlier booth capturing and now...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to BJP workers

PM Modi congratulated the NDA workers and their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. He also congratulated BJP president JP Nadda for the victory in the polls.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at party headquarters in Delhi
PM Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at party headquarters in Delhi (ANI/Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at party headquarters in Delhi and said that no re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar assembly elections this year.

PM Modi congratulated the NDA workers and their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. He also congratulated BJP president JP Nadda for the victory in the polls.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address to BJP workers:

1. I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy.

2. I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. I want to congratulate BJP president JP Nadda for the victory in the polls.

3. I want to thank every single person and the Election Commission and state officials who ensured that the election process was a success and was done so in a peaceful manner.

4. Poll win or loss is a different thing, but our election process is a matter of pride for every Indian.

5. The people of India clearly stated that the only point of debate during elections would be the development in the 21st century India. People of India are asking every other party to come to this plank, and showing them that these are the real issues.

6. No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing etc.

7. Everyone is asking how did this happen? We can find an answer in yesterday’s results. The people of India are repeatedly making it clear that the chance to serve the country will be given to those who work sincerely towards the country’s development.

8. These days, we get headlines such as ‘Rise in polling numbers of women’ and ‘Rise in number of votes given’ is a massive change from our past.

9. The way we have fought this pandemic from Janta Curfew till today has been reflected in these election results. Every life saved from Covid is a success story for India.

10. BJP only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation; only BJP understands need of every section, region.

tags
top news
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of IPL
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of IPL
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In