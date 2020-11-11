‘Earlier booth capturing and now...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to BJP workers

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at party headquarters in Delhi and said that no re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar assembly elections this year.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address to BJP workers:

1. I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy.

2. I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. I want to congratulate BJP president JP Nadda for the victory in the polls.

3. I want to thank every single person and the Election Commission and state officials who ensured that the election process was a success and was done so in a peaceful manner.

4. Poll win or loss is a different thing, but our election process is a matter of pride for every Indian.

5. The people of India clearly stated that the only point of debate during elections would be the development in the 21st century India. People of India are asking every other party to come to this plank, and showing them that these are the real issues.

6. No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing etc.

7. Everyone is asking how did this happen? We can find an answer in yesterday’s results. The people of India are repeatedly making it clear that the chance to serve the country will be given to those who work sincerely towards the country’s development.

8. These days, we get headlines such as ‘Rise in polling numbers of women’ and ‘Rise in number of votes given’ is a massive change from our past.

9. The way we have fought this pandemic from Janta Curfew till today has been reflected in these election results. Every life saved from Covid is a success story for India.

10. BJP only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation; only BJP understands need of every section, region.