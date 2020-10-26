‘People and I believe he’s corrupt’: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar

bihar-election

A day after he ‘vowed’ Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday reiterated Kumar was ‘corrupt’ and if not, “it will be cleared in a probe.”

“I said that if they’re guilty, they’ll be sent to jail after the probe. How can it be possible that the CM doesn’t know about large scale scams and corruption? He’s involved too. If not, it’ll be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he’s involved, he’s corrupt,” news agency ANI quoted Paswan as saying.

Speaking on Bihar’s liquor ban, Paswan asked why it was not being reviewed. “Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Government and administration are colluding. There’s not one minister in the Bihar government who doesn’t know about it. If you don’t want to review it, it means you yourself are involved,” he further said.

On November 26, 2015, Kumar had announced alcohol would be banned in Bihar from April 1,2016. He officially declared a total ban on liquor in Bihar on April 5, 2016.

“Everyone knows where the money is going. CM is going to contest elections and do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It’ll be investigated by our government where all the money of liquor smuggling, ‘7 Nischay’ scheme and funds by centre are going,” Paswan added.

Though both Paswan’s LJP and Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, the LJP is contesting the Bihar assembly polls on its own. The JD(U), meanwhile, is contesting as a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Recent days have seen Paswan attack Kumar a number of times. However, he has also repeatedly expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bihar will vote in three phases-October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will take place on November 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.