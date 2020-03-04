CBSE Class 10 science exam 2020 question paper

board-exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the Class 10 science examination. The question paper was of 80 marks and three hours of duration.

Some Lucknow students’ felt CBSE Class 10 Science examination was easy and on the expected lines. Bhuvi, a student of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said: “The paper was easier than we expected, there were less ‘high order thinking questions’. Practice of sample papers made the things very easy for us”. However, Surya Shakti, a student of the same school said: “The paper was lengthy; but I was able to finish it in time but could not revise it”.

Kasturika Jena of KV No 1 in Bhubaneswar said, “Today’s science paper was quite hard. Questions were quite lengthy. I have given only two papers,so I can’t tell about other remaining paper. If someone wants to score good he or she will have to read the whole book.”

Students who appeared in the examination from Chandigarh gave mixed reactions about the difficulty level of science paper on Wednesday.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper: