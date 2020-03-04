e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 science exam 2020 question paper

CBSE Class 10 science exam 2020 question paper

CBSE conducted the Class 10th science exam on March 4, 2020, at various centres.

board-exams Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2020.
CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2020.(HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the Class 10 science examination. The question paper was of 80 marks and three hours of duration.

Some Lucknow students’ felt CBSE Class 10 Science examination was easy and on the expected lines. Bhuvi, a student of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said: “The paper was easier than we expected, there were less ‘high order thinking questions’. Practice of sample papers made the things very easy for us”. However, Surya Shakti, a student of the same school said: “The paper was lengthy; but I was able to finish it in time but could not revise it”.

Kasturika Jena of KV No 1 in Bhubaneswar said, “Today’s science paper was quite hard. Questions were quite lengthy. I have given only two papers,so I can’t tell about other remaining paper. If someone wants to score good he or she will have to read the whole book.”

Students who appeared in the examination from Chandigarh gave mixed reactions about the difficulty level of science paper on Wednesday.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper: 

 

tags
top news
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back ahead of royal exit
Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back ahead of royal exit
Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 launched, price details inside
Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 launched, price details inside
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news