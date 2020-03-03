Odisha matriculation exam concludes, evaluation to start from March 18

board-exams

The annual matriculation examination conducted by Odisha Board of Secondary Education for the year 2020 concluded on March 2, officials said.

The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres. For the first time, BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice. Though the Odia question papers allegedly went viral on social media on the first day of the examination, the board authorities had refuted such allegations.

Board of Secondary Education secretary Ramasish Hazra said evaluation of the papers will begin from March 18 and continue for 20 days. Over 15,000 teachers in 61 centres will be engaged in evaluation exercise, said Hazra.

“As the pattern of the examinations have changed this year with more objective type questions, the evaluation process will take a little longer,” saiud Hazra. Earlier, the entire evaluation process used to get completed within 12 to 13 days.

He said necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the publication of matriculation exam results is ‘error free’. “It is most unlikely that the results will be published in April first week. However, we can only say or declare a date for publication of results after reviewing the process,” Hazra added.