10 years of Paa: Abhishek Bachchan thanks dad Amitabh Bachchan ‘for having faith in his son to play his father’

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:24 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 10 years of his award-winning film Paa, which featured his son Abhishek Bachchan as his onscreen father. The actor wrote on his blog about how he is “astonished in its accomplishment” and hinted about working with director R Balki once again.

The actor, who is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Himachal Pradesh, took to his blog on Tuesday to write about the film in which he played a 12-year-old boy with Progeria. He wrote, “It is 10 years tomorrow for the Son Father Son ..astonished in its accomplishment .. amazed at its outcome .. awarded in national and others .. and now 10 years !”

Praising director Balki for making it possible, he wrote, “R BALKI .. the creator and the executor of this dream of his .. efficient and ever in disguised concept ... ever giving me reason to believe that before his attention to me , what exactly does he consume ... what Balki ... I do wish too know ... his endeavours continue .. his unique ideas prevail ever .. well actually every other week .. all in a space that bring exclamation of desire to be getting on with it (barring a few recent ones.”

“Thank you Balki for your enthusiasm and endeavour each time .. we will get together again soon .. but on the ‘other’ one ... and for the 10 years that have nourished the appetite may it be acknowledged as this advert directors immense potential in its creative balance,” he added.

Abhishek also posted a teaser of the film on Instagram and wrote, “PAA!! 10 years already. This 1st film I produced. It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki! Not many know, I didn’t want to act in the film ( wasn’t convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me. After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop - I said yes! It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I’m so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. I’m so proud of this film!”

He added, “To my Auro. My PAA. For having faith in his son to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce an Amitabh Bachchan film!!! To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I’m sure I signed all your checks. And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted.”

Amitabh Bachchan won the National Film Award for his performance in the film. Paa won three more National Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Supporting Actress for Arundhathi Nag and Best Make-up Artist. Vidya Balan played Amitabh’s mother in the film whereas Arundhathi played his grandmother. Vidya received her first Filmfare Best Actress Award for the film.

Balki directed Amitabh again in 2015 film Shamitabh. The actor also made a guest appearance in Balki’s 2016 film, Ki & Ka.

