Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan shares photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Shweta Nanda gushes over ‘Daddy Cool’

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:22 IST

Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Brahmastra in Manali. The picture, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, has Big B turning up the swag in a heavy jacket and mirrored sunglasses.

“..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette,” he captioned the picture. Amitabh is shooting the Ayan Mukerji film with Ranbir in Manali.

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

Amitabh also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle, and his daughter Shweta Nanda could not resist complimenting him. “Daddy cool,” she commented on the post.

Shweta Bachchan left a sweet comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post.

On his blog, Amitabh opened up about his experience of shooting for Brahmastra. “Back in the forests of chilling work schedules .. work races on .. the tasks before us to complete in time and in work ethics, always a challenge in the creativity of film .. but regardless we build on ..”

He also shared what it was like to film Brahmastra in the chilly Manali weather. “The -3 degrees is a daunting task .. but the motivation to continue regardless is such a worthy approbation .. Protection from the chill winds .. protection from the chilled breezed eyes .. in attendance with that work force that caters to each little need .. is quite quite remarkable, laudable and deserving of praise,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Amitabh sent the internet into a frenzy when he talked about retiring in a cryptic blog post. After reaching Manali, he wrote about “another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements” and said, “I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.”

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been planned as a fantasy trilogy. The first part, which will also star Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is expected to hit the theatres in summer of 2020.

