100 Hours 100 Stars: Sameera Reddy says her ‘slim, sexy’ version had no confidence, now she wants to ‘flaunt that flab’

Actor Sameera Reddy, in conversation with Fever Digital as part of their initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars, spoke about the ‘dark phase’ she went through after giving birth for the first time. She said that she was mentally prepared for the coronavirus lockdown, because she’d quarantined herself for one-and-a-half years during her ‘post-partum depression’.

Asked about her empowering social media posts during difficult times like this, she said, “For me, my darkest period was post giving birth the first time -- call it a post-partum blues or depression. And at that time I went through a really dark space and quarantined myself in my house for almost one-and-a-half years.”

She continued, “In a quarantine situation, you can see it two ways. You can say ‘Oh my God, this is the worst part of my life’, or ‘Oh my God there’s so much I can do with my time’.” She said that she hasn’t had this much time with her husband since they got married.

“Dark spaces are in our minds,” she said, and added that ‘it’s the way we see things.’ Sameera said that she’s now more comfortable with herself, and showed off her grey hair. She said that she no longer bothers about ‘keeping up with appearances’, like she used to be in her heyday as an actor.

She said that when she was ‘slim and sexy’, she had no confidence, but today, she is comfortable ‘flaunting her flab’.

100 Hours 100 Stars is an initiative by Fever Digital to celebrate the Covid-19 heroes. The non-stop digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for interviews, performances and more. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

